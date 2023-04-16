6 people rescued after avalanche near Zojila Pass in Kargil

Srinagar, April 16 Six people were rescued on Sunday from near the Zojila Pass in Kargil district after an avalanche hit the area, officials said.

Officials said that an avalanche hit an area near the Zojila Pass, trapping five vehicles in which 6 people were travelling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor