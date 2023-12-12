6-yr-old attacked by monkeys, falls to her death in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 12 A six-year-old girl died after she fell off the second floor on being chased by a troop of monkeys.

The incident was reported from Sirsi town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The girl was sitting with her grandfather when the monkeys attacked her.

She was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries where doctors declared her brought dead.

One of her family members said, "Kirti used to study in class 2. She was chatting with her grandfather Chandra Pal on the house terrace while others were working downstairs. All of a sudden, we heard her screaming for help. Before we could climb upstairs, we heard aloud thud and found her in a pool of blood."

