60 traffic violations on Dwarka Expressway since inauguration

Gurugram, March 15 A total of 60 traffic tickets have been issued for violation of rules on the Dwarka Expressway after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, officials said.

According to the traffic police, out of the 60 'challans', 28 fines were issued to drivers of vehicles driving on the wrong side.

The Gurugram Traffic Police have already prohibited two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the newly opened 19-km-long stretch Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

DCP, Traffic, Virender Vij, said the entry of six types of vehicles -- two-wheelers (scooters/motorcycles), tractor/trolleys, three-wheelers (auto-rickshaws), multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, quadricycles, and non-motorised vehicles - is prohibited.

Traffic Police personnel were directed to ensure enforcement of rules by prohibiting their entry and issuing fines if any of these vehicles are found on the Expressway.

"For the smooth functioning of the traffic system on Dwarka Expressway, 5 zonal officers have been appointed, which include 2 Sub-Inspectors and 3 Assistant Sub-Inspector officers. One traffic inspector has also been appointed," Vij said.

To control speeding, an inspector with an interceptor challan machine was deployed with instructions to ensure that light motor vehicles maintain a speed of 100 km/h and heavy motor vehicles maintain a speed of 80 km/h on the expressway.

"Assistant Police Commissioner, Traffic, and Crime Against Women (CAW), Surender Kaur has been appointed to supervise these officers, oversee the smooth running of the traffic system on Dwarka Expressway, and take action against the drivers who floated the traffic norms," Vij added.

