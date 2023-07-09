60-yr-old dies of electrocution at restaurant in Delhi's Preet Vihar

New Delhi [India], July 9 : A 60-year-old man died allegedly after being electrocuted at a restaurant here in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, Delhi police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been started, they said.

According to Delhi Police, on Saturday afternoon they received information at Preet Vihar police station informing that one Satender Negi (60), a resident of Railway colony Mandawali Delhi working as a peon in 'Salt Cafe' in A Block Market, Preet Vihar, suffered an electric shock in the kitchen while placing utensils in the rack, and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Following the incident, a team of police was called to inspect the spot.

Based on their initial investigation, a case under section 304 A of the IPC has been registered at Preet Vihar police station.

"We are further looking into the case," the police added.

