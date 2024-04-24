62 pc students pass Telangana intermediate exams

Hyderabad, April 24 About 62 per cent of students passed the Intermediate Public Examinations 2024, the results of which were declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday.

Out of 9.81 lakh students who appeared in first-year and second-year (Class 11 and 12) exams, 6.09 lakh students have passed.

Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary of education, declared the results of the exams held in February-March at 1,512 centres across the state.

A total of 60.01 per cent of students in the first year and 64.19 per cent in the second year passed the exams. They include both regular and private students and both general and vocational courses.

“As usual girls topped in terms of pass percentage. In the first year, 68.35 per cent of girls passed the exam while the pass percentage among boys was 51.50. Similarly in the second year, 72.53 per cent of girls and 56.01 per cent of boys cleared the exam,” he said.

A total of 1,86,025 students passed with an A grade (75 per cent or more marks) while 68,985 passed with a B grade (greater than or equal to 60 per cent and less than 75 per cent). The number of students who passed in C grade (greater than or equal to 50 per cent and less than 60 per cent marks) is 23,968 while 8,283 passed in D grade (greater than or equal to 35 per cent and less than 50 per cent marks).

In terms of groups, MPC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) had a pass percentage of 68.52 in the first year and 73.85 in the second year. In BPC (Biology, Physics and Chemistry), the pass percentage for the first year was 67.34 and the second year 67.52.

Among 35 districts, Ranga Reddy topped with 71.7 per cent pass result in the first year (general). Kamareddy was the last with a 34.81 per cent result.

For the second year, Mulugu district came first with 82.95 per cent of students clearing the exam. Kamareddy finished last with 44.29 per cent.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be held from May 24. Students can pay the examination fee from April 25 to May 2 at their respective colleges.

