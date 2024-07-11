633 villages in 12 UP districts affected by floods

Lucknow, July 11 Rising water levels in major rivers have affected 7,97,176 people in 633 villages across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, authorities said.

At least 19 people have died in incidents of lightning, drowning, and snake bites in the last 24 hours in various districts.

The Relief Commissioner's office said that 1,45,779 hectares of area and 30,623 hectares of agriculture land had been submerged in the flood water in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Basti, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, and Ballia districts.

The NDRF, SDRF, and PAC flood units have shifted 10,040 people to safe spots, while 1,003 people have been shifted to flood shelters.

Rivers such as Sharda, Rapti, Ghaghra, Budhi Rapti, and Kuwano were flowing above the danger level.

In Lakhimpur, there was some respite on Wednesday after the water levels in the Sharda, Mohana, and Ghaghra rivers remained stable. However, people had no respite from the inconvenience caused by floods.

All schools and colleges in Pallia, Nighasan, and Bijua blocks were ordered to keep closed due to waterlogging, while the suspension of movement of trains on the Mailani-Nanpara meter-gauge track through Pallia and Bhira was further extended till July 20 after Sharda continued eroding the railway track at milestone 239 near Atariya crossing in Bhira area.

Six people, including five in different areas of Chandauli and one in Sonbhadra, were killed after lightning struck them on Wednesday evening.

At least six people were injured in Chandauli and two in Sonbhadra as lightning struck them.

