7 Gyanvapi cases to be heard on May 3

Varanasi, April 25 The Varanasi district judge's court will hold the next hearing on whether the seven cases related to Gyanvapi mosque would be consolidated or heard separately.

The hearing on these cases will be held on May 3.

Lawyer of plaintiffs 2 to 5 (Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak) in suit no. 18/2022 (Rakhi Singh vs state of Uttar Pradesh and others) Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said: "Hearing in this matter was scheduled on Monday. But, due to condolence, no legal work took place.

"The court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha has fixed May 3 for hearing in this case."

On April 17, the district judge had accepted the plea of the four women plaintiffs in suit no. 18/2022 (seeking regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque compound) to transfer seven cases related to Gyanvapi from various courts to his court.

