7 held for auto driver's murder in Haryana's Gurugram

Gurugram, May 4 With the arrest of seven persons, police claimed to have solved the murder of a 22-year-old auto driver. The victim Sumit Solanki was beaten to death on Monday night by a group of 10-15 persons, the police said.

Police said it was a case of a monetary dispute of Rs 1.50 lakh between one of the arrested accused Vishal alias Vicky and the deceased's elder brother Rohit Solanki that led to this murder.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishal alias Vicky, Rahul alias Thakur, Nitesh alias Aakash, Anshul, Anubhav alias Guddu, Sonu Kumar and Himanshu.

The police have also recovered 1 motorcycle, 1 scooty and 3 sticks used in the crime.

"All the criminals were arrested in the Sector-9A police station area within a few hours. The culprits have confessed to their alleged involvement in the crime," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night around 9 p.m. inside the premises of Sector-9 community centre where a marriage was being held. The accused and the culprits had been invited to the marriage function.

Rohit, the complainant, had said that on Monday night, he was present at his friend's marriage function organised at a Sector-9 community centre when one of the accused Vishal took him behind a tent and started beating him along with his friend but somehow he managed to flee the spot. They caught hold of his brother who was also present at the function and beat him with blunt objects, resulting in his death.

A case of murder and also under other sections of the IPC was registered against the culprits at the Sector-9A police station.

