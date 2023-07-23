7 held in Delhi for duping unemployed youths 

New Delhi, July 23 The police on Sunday said that they have arrested seven persons, including six women, who were associated with a gang that used to dupe job aspirants.

The police said that the main accused was identified as Ansh.

The names of the women were withheld. They used to charge ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 10,000 in the name of application form and processing fees.

They mainly targeted unemployed people from Assam, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Uttar Pradesh.

They also revealed that one Ranjan is the mastermind of this fraud tele-calling office.

"Ansh and Rajan used to supply the data of unemployed persons through their sources," the official said.

The police have recovered 11 mobile phones, one laptop, and a data of unemployed people from them.

A police officer said that they learned that an illegal call centre was being operated in Kotla Mubarakpur.

It was also learned that the accused were duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the airport. The police formed a team to bust the gang.

"A police team conducted a raid at the said address where seven persons, including six women, were found to be indulging in duping people over phones. They were enquired and asked to provide the authorisation documents to run the call centre but they could not produce any authorisation documents," the police officer said.

"During the course of questioning, all the accused persons disclosed that they were working with this call centre for the last three months. They used to dupe innocent, unemployed people on the pretext of providing jobs," the official said.

The police further stated that they were making efforts to arrest the mastermind.

