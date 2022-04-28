7 injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, April 28 Seven persons were injured in an accident on the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said a vehicle carrying passengers met with an accident at Dubjan on the Mughal Road that connects the Poonch district of Jammu division with the Valley.

"With the help of the locals the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Shopian.

"A case has been registered in this incident," a police source said.

After remaining snow bound during the winter months, the Mughal Road was recently thrown open for traffic.

