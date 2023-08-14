7 killed, 3 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan districts left seven members of a family dead, police said on Monday. Two houses were washed away in the cloudburst that took place on Sunday night and six people were rescued.

The dead were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered condolences in a tweet, and said he has directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families.

All educational institutes in the hill state will be shut today in view of the safety of students amid heavy rains, the Chief Minister said on Sunday, adding that he has spoken to all District Collectors in the state for feedback on the damage and devastation.He was also informed about the closure of the road routes and the damage caused by landslides. The Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation in views of heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity, and water, the Chief Minister has said.