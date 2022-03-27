7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor

At least seven people were killed in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

As many as 45 people have also sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor