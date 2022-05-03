7 killed as Bolero-tempo collide in UP's Kasganj

Kasganj (UP), May 3 Seven persons, mostly women, were killed and eight others injured after a Bolero and tempo collided on Kayamganj road here on Tuesday.

All those who died were the occupants of tempo. The injured were mainly seated in Bolero.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tempo was turned into a mangled heap of iron.

According to the information received so far, the people in the tempo were going to attend a 'satsang' in Patiali.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor