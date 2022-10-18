7 killed in chopper crash near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, PM Modi offers condolences

In a shocking incident, as many as seven people, including a pilot, have died in a helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The incident took place in Garud Chatti, approximately 2km from Kedarnath. It took off from Guptkashi and was on its way to Kedarnath. The Aryan Aviation helicopter had taken off from the Phata helipad at Guptkashi and was on its way to Kedarnath. It was set to cover a distance of 33 km.According to reports, the helicopter caught fire above Garud Chatti. The cause of the fire is not known. Rescue teams are on the spot and an investigation will soon begin.

Located at high altitude, the weather in the Kedarnath pilgrimage area is often unpredictable. While the majority of pilgrims trek the arduous route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath, those who can afford to use various helicopter services go for it. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources said as per the preliminary information received, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP) holder, M/s Aryan Aviation, crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather. Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."