7 Naxals apprehended by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh Police apprehended seven Naxals from the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.

The joint forces carried out the search operation and apprehended the seven Maoist identified as Kalmu Satyam, Kalmu Joga, Madivi Manga, Madakam Aitha, Kikidi Joga, Vando Unga and Kalmu Bheema.

"All the seven apprehended were Nimmalagudem's Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) militia members of the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist Party," the CRPF said in a statement.

Satyam, Joga, Manga and Unga are RPC members for the last three years; Aitha and Joga are RPC members for the last two years, while Bheema is an RPC member for the last year, it said.

"The Naxals were apprehended in a joint area domination operation launched by 141 Battalion of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police in the late hours on Wednesday around Kondavai village in Sukma," said the CRPF, which is tasked to provide internal security in Naxal-affected states.

"The troops operated carefully combing the area throughout the night," it said.

As the Maoist activities continue to decline in Chhattisgarh owing to the relentless operations and establishment of Forward Operating Bases by CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, the Forces continue to conduct search operations in the regions with a great vigil to avoid the possibility of revival of Maoist strength, it said.

To effect this, area domination operations are done in addition to the search destroy operation aimed at recovering the arms, ammunition, and explosives hidden by the Maoists, added the force.

( With inputs from ANI )

