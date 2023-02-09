7 students killed, 4 injured as auto collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, CM condoles deaths

Seven school children were killed and four severely injured after the auto-rickshaw they were in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said.

According to Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj, "The accident took place near Korar village in Kanker district."

"The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital in Korar, he said.

Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "The news of the death of 5 school children in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at Korar Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is heartbreaking. Four children were seriously injured in the incident and all possible help is being extended by the health department to them. May God give courage to the families of the dead. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible help."

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

