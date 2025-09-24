71 Maoists surrender in Dantewada under 'Lon Varratu', 'Puna Margem' campaigns

Raipur, Sep 24 In a major breakthrough for peace and rehabilitation efforts in South Bastar, 71 Maoists, including 30 with bounties totalling Rs 64 lakh, on Wednesday laid down arms and surrendered to authorities under the Chhattisgarh government's flagship initiatives - Lon Varratu (Come Back Home) and Puna Margem (Rehabilitation and Regeneration).

Among the surrendered cadres were 21 women and 50 men, many of whom were deeply involved in violent activities over the past decade.

The most prominent among them was Baman Madkam, carrying an Rs 8 lakh reward, who had participated in multiple police-Naxalite encounters across villages like Dugaiguda, Ambeli, Velagadaram, and Gundam between 2011 and 2024.

Other notable surrenders included: Shamila alias Somli Kawasi (Rs 5 lakh reward), involved in arson and armed conflict in Bhairamgarh and Bodga, Gangi alias Rohni Barse (Rs 5 lakh reward), linked to the 2024 Paradi encounter, Deve alias Kavita Madvi (Rs 5 lakh reward), active in the Jiram forest skirmishes, Joga Madkam (Rs 2 lakh reward), associated with incidents in Marjum and Gogunda Dunginpara.

The surrendered Maoists also admitted to participating in disruptive activities such as road digging, tree felling, and propaganda during Naxalite bandh weeks.

The mass surrender was facilitated by sustained outreach and confidence-building efforts led by the District Police Force and CRPF, under the guidance of senior officials, including IG Bastar Range Sundarraj P. (IPS), DIG Dantewada Range Kamalochan Kashyap (IPS), DIG CRPF Rakesh Chaudhary, SP Dantewada, Gaurav Rai (IPS), and ASP Ramkumar Barman (RPS).

The surrender ceremony took place at the Superintendent of Police office in Dantewada, where the cadres were welcomed by a joint team of police and CRPF officials, including commandants and second commanding officers from the 111th, 195th, 230th, and 231st CRPF battalions.

Special units such as DRG/Bastar Fighters and the Special Intelligence Branch of Dantewada and Jagdalpur played a crucial role in persuading the Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into society, officials said.

Under the state's rehabilitation policy, each surrendered cadre will receive Rs 50,000 in financial assistance, along with access to skill development programmes, agricultural land, and other support services aimed at ensuring a dignified return to civilian life.

This wave of surrenders marks a significant step forward in the government's mission to restore peace and development in the insurgency-affected regions of Bastar.

