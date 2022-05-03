76 European towns adopt Tibetan villages

BY VISHAL GULATI

Dharamsala, May 3 In a unique show of solidarity for the non-violent struggle, 76 European towns have formally adopted Tibetan towns and villages, scattered across the Himalayas and the Tibetan plateau, as sister cities to demonstrate their support in preserving unique culture and heritage facing threat at the hands of Chinese policies in Tibet.

A book, "Thank You Europe For Adopting Tibetan Communes in solidarity with Tibet", funded by Aide a l'Enfance Tibetaine, was released by French Senate Tibet Support Group President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio at a function in Taste of Tibet Restaurant, an excellent outlet for authentic Tibetan and Indian food, in Paris on Monday.

Besides Eustache-Brinio, a delegation from Tibet Support Group in France senate comprising JoAalle Garriaud-Maylam, Andre Gattolin, Alain Houpert and the group secretary Thierry Munier visited the Tibet Office to show their support and solidarity for Tibet.

Tibet Office Paris representative Tashi Phuntsok thanked the senators for their continuous support for the Tibetan cause and updated about His Holiness the Dalai Lama's health and programmes.

The main objective of the town adopting campaign was to preserve the identity of the communes within their own territory as was done for the Romanian communes to broaden the French communes horizon towards other cultures, other people of the world and to act as French citizens, guarantor of a motto which speaks of liberty, equality and fraternity, says Dharamsala-headquartered Central Tibetan Administration

