76% students appear for CUET-UG exam on 3rd day

New Delhi, May 23 Around 76 per cent students appeared for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG)2023 across the country on Tuesday morning.

In several cities, the national testing agency has taken help from the traffic police to minimise traffic jams around the centres.

Tuesday is the third day of the exams which are being conducted in 234 cities and 283 centres. The first shift of the exam got underway at 8.30 a.m. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 were 20,503.

UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar told , "For the second phase (May 25-28), we are working to provide the admit cards from 23 May. We will announce the City information slips for the third phase (May 29-June 2) on May 23."

Earlier on Monday, around 75 per cent of students appeared on the second day of the Central University entrance test. Kumar told that all three shifts were completed on May 22 with a total number of candidates scheduled, around 2,24,575.

First Shift's exams were conducted in 261 cities and 415 centres with a total of 74342 candidates wherein 74 per cent attendance was recorded. Shift 2 was organised in 264 cities and 386 centres for the 58,338 students. Here in the second shift, 79 per cent attendance was recorded. Shift 3 exams held in 262 cities and 450 centres. In shift three, there were 91,895 candidates and 75 per cent attendance was recorded, Kumar added.

Monday's attendance was approximately 76 per cent, a significant jump from last year.

