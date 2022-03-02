7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees should claim CEA before 31st March; check details \

There is important news for crores of central employees and pensioners. Employees and pensioners can now get one more allowance after getting the increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). Till now, all the employees who were not able to claim Children Education Allowance (CEA) due to Corona pandemic, they should make their claim before 31 March 2022. For this you will not even need any official documents.

Make CEA claim before 31st March

Central employees also get an allowance for the education of their children, which is Rs 2,250 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. But since last year, the schools have been closed due to the corona pandemic. Due to which the central employees could not claim CEA. Therefore its last date was extended. Make the CEA claim before the deadline, let's know its complete process.

To claim Children Education Allowance, central employees have to submit school certificate and claim documents. In the declaration received from the school, it is written that the child studies in their institution. For CEA claim, the child's report card, self-attested copy and fee receipt are also required to be attached.

Self declaration must be given

In July, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an Office of Memorandum (OM). In which it was said that due to Corona, central personnel have faced difficulties in claiming Children Education Allowance. Because, even after depositing the fees online, the result/report cards were not sent from the school through SMS/e-mail.

According to DoPT, CEA claim can also be claimed through self declaration or print out of result/report card/fee payment SMS/e-mail. However, this facility will be available only for the academic year ending in March 2020 and March 2021.

How much allowance is given?

Central employees get Children Education Allowance for the education of two children, per child this allowance is Rs 2250 per month. Meaning the employees get Rs 4500 per month for two children. However, if the second child is twin, then this allowance is also given for the education of twins along with the first child.

According to two academic calendars, a child has to be paid Rs 4500. If an employee has not yet claimed for March 2020 and March 2021, then it can be claimed. In such a situation, Rs 4500 will be added to his salary.

