8 arrested in connection with inter-state extortion racket in Punjab

AS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 2 : Eight people were arrested in connection with an inter-state extortion racket in Punjab's SAS Nagar district, the officials said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab took to Twitter and stated the SAS Nagar Police had busted an inter-state extortion racket and arrested the eight accused that were operating in the Tricity i.e the metropolitan areas of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

"In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police has busted an interstate extortion racket by arresting 8 members of the Prince Rana group who are associates of Bambiha group operating in Tricity region," tweeted the Punjab DIG.

The official also added that the accused were involved in firings in Balongi and outside a Panchkula club.

The Director General of Police also revealed that the accused individuals had FIRs filed against them in Haryana.

"The arrested persons have a criminal record with FIRs against them in Haryana," stated the DIG.

The Punjab DIG also mentioned that additional investigations into the case revealed the other gang members and that they would soon be arrested.

"Further investigations have revealed other gang members who will be arrested soon to break the backbone of extortionists operating from Canada," said the Punjab DIG.

