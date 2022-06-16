8 CRPF troopers, civilian injured in road accident in J&K
By IANS | Published: June 16, 2022 02:57 PM 2022-06-16T14:57:05+5:30 2022-06-16T15:15:14+5:30
Srinagar, June 16 Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Police sources said that a CRPF vehicle collided with a three-wheeler in Kulgam resulting in injuries to eight jawans and the driver of the three-wheeler.
"All the injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.
"Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation."
