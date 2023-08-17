8 held for duping people on pretext of providing credit cards

Faridabad, Aug 17 The police in Faridabad have arrested eight persons including an assistant manager and an employee of a private bank for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing credit cards, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak, Tushar a.k.a. Goldy, Akshay, Vinay a.k.a. Jonny, Rupak, Manish, Kunal and Ravish.

Ravish is a resident of Noida and all other accused are residents of Delhi.

With the arrests, the police have claimed to have busted the gang of cyber fraud. Two debit cards, five mobile phones, four fake sim cards, and Rs 44,000 cash have also been seized from their possession.

"The ACP of cybercrime police station Abhimanyu Goyat with his team members were tracking those persons who are involved in defrauding people on the pretext of providing them credit cards," a police spokesperson said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the crime, Sube Singh, police spokesperson, said: "These cyber criminals call people in the name of getting a credit card and ask them if they are using any other card presently. These accused used to assure the callers of providing them with credit cards with better limits instantly. Later, they send a link to the victims who accept their proposals, and when the victim opens the link they see a logo of a private bank which gives a sense of security to them."

He further said that later, these accused ask to transfer Rs 10 through the application from the credit card the victims are already using.

"Once a person sends money to them, they trace all the account numbers, card details and transfer the remaining amount to their accounts. The entire matter came to fore after these cyber crooks had cheated a Faridabad-based resident of Rs 53,040 in a similar way and the police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act at cyber crime police station in Faridabad," the spokesperson further said.

During questioning, the police learned that Akshay is the kingpin of the gang and runs his own call centre in Delhi.

Among the arrested individuals, one accused works as Assistant Manager in a private bank and one another is an employee with another private bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor