8, including 2 women, injured in group clash in UP

Shamli (UP), March 7 At least eight people, including two women, were injured in a clash between two groups over alleged harassment of a woman here.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when a group confronted the accused, Shoran and Ravinder, for allegedly harassing a woman.

The situation worsened after the two groups began stone pelting and attacking with lathi.

However, the police soon rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Station House Officer (SHO) Prashant Kapil, said all the injured Bablu, Balendra, Rajender, Bala, Nirmala, Jyoti, Sohanvir and Ravinder - are admitted to a hospital.

