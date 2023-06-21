8 injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar
By ANI | Published: June 21, 2023 11:25 AM2023-06-21T11:25:29+5:302023-06-21T11:30:02+5:30
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21: At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police.
The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.
Two persons have sustained serious head injuries.
A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.
Further details are awaited.
