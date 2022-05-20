8 injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, May 20 Eight persons were injured in a road accident in J&K's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Police sources said 8 persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in, overturned in Padpawan area of Shopian.

"The over-speeding vehicle overturned at Padpawan village of Shopian district. The injured were shifted to Shopian district hospital where attending doctors said they had received minor injuries.

"A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered in this incident," a police sources said.

