8 more Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian touts held in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 1 Despite strict vigilance by the Border Security Force (BSF), infiltration from trouble-torn Bangladesh continues unabated as eight more Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and two Indian touts were arrested by security personnel here on Thursday, an official said.

Officials said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel apprehended the eight Bangladesh nationals, including two women, at the Agartala railway station "before they could board the train to move to some other area in India". The Bangladeshi nationals had entered Tripura illegally through a clandestine route.

Aged between 19 to 38, they are residents of Rajshahi, Chittagong, Mymensingh and Kishoreganj districts, an official said, adding "they were trying to go to Delhi or Bengaluru in search of jobs".

The Bangladeshi nationals along with the two Indian touts -- residents of Tripura's Sepahijala district -- would be produced in court on Friday.

Over the last two-and-a-half months, more than 165 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF, and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

In view of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigilance along the 856-km border with Tripura and maintained close coordination with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various levels, a BSF spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that to maintain close coordination with Bangladesh border guarding forces, during July, in addition to the Inspector General BSF-Region Commander BGB level conference, four Commandant level flag meetings and 150 Company Commander/Border Out Post (BOP) level meetings with BGB were held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor