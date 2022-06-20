8 people in cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal Timber Heights resort due to technical glitch

Eight people are stuck mid-air in a cable car on the ropeway at Parwanoo’s Timber Trail resort on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway on Monday, police said.“In total, there were 11 occupants who included seven males and four women, two women and one male member has been rescued,“ Superintendent of police Solan Virender Sharma said.The incident took place at the Timber Trail Height and Terrace Resort located at a height of 5000 feet above sea level on the Shivalik hills, about 35km from Chandigarh.

The resort is accessible only by the ropeway which connects Timber trail resort at the main Kalka Parwanoo highway.Sharma said the management has sent another trolley and the occupants were transferred to another trolley with the help of a rope.“Some of them are scared and unwilling to take the help of a rope, “ the police officer said.Police said the cable car was mid-way when the trolley’s shaft developed a technical snag.This is the second incident involving cable cars in the country in less than three months.Three people died after two cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar collided in April due to a technical glitch. Of the three dead, two fell to their death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt.

