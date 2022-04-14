8 special trains introduced following suspension of flight services at Bagdogra airport

In view of the suspension of the flight services at Bagdogra airport this month, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced eight trains for different routes from New Jalpaiguri station to give relief for the passengers.

The Bagdogra airport has suspended the flight services from 11th to 25th of this month due to the repairing work of the runway. A total of 28 flights were operated at the airport.

As a result, there has been a tremendous rush of the tourists and passengers to get the train tickets.

The railway official said following this they were running eight weekly basis additional special trains to meet the demands.

The trains are Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah-Kamakhya, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Rangapara North-Puri via NJP. The passengers welcomed the decision of the railway.

( With inputs from ANI )

