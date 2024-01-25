Ayodhya Horror: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped and Brutally Murdered in Mishram Forest, Police Launch Investigation

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 25: An 8-year-old boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mishram forest area under the vicinity of Tarun police station of Ayodhya. The body of the child was found in the forest area on Wednesday. According to the police, Raj Gupta, son of businessman Manoj Gupta, resident of Kichuti Bazar of Tarun police station area, was abducted from the town at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



After failing to trace the boy, the father lodged a complaint with the police station regarding the suspicion of kidnapping. However, instead of registering a report for kidnapping, the police filed a missing person report. On Wednesday, when the villagers had gone to the forest to cut wood, they saw the body of the child lying in an 8 feet deep pit. The body bore several stab wounds. According to the police spokesman, the body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor