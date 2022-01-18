8-year-old girl raped while visiting temple in Delhi

Many shocking incidents are constantly coming up in the country.nAn eight-year-old girl has been raped while visiting a temple. The accused lied to the girl and dragged her into the forest. He then left the girl injured in the forest and fled. Police have arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage as soon as the case was registered. This incident has caused a stir. The shocking thing is that culprit was watching a porn movie when the police went to arrest the accused. Police have arrested the accused and are conducting a thorough investigation. According to police, the incident took place in Alipore area of ​​Delhi. The 8-year-old girl is a native of Bihar and her family came to Delhi three years ago.

The victim had gone to a nearby temple with her sister around 3 pm on Saturday. While walking, the accused also came here. He lured the girl into a nearby forest. The accused took the opportunity to rape her. After the rape, the man left the girl at the spot and fled. The victim then returned to her home at around 8 pm in critical condition. She told her parents everything that had happened. The girl's relatives rushed to the Alipore police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case under other sections, including Pocso, and are investigating the accused. Police have arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV cameras in the area. While the police were on their way to arrest the accused, the accused was watching porn. The accused is a hotel worker. Police are investigating the matter further.