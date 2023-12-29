82.5 Lakh Pass Theft Rocks Sunburn Music Festival, 5 Staffers Arrested

Mapusa: A shocking case of theft marred the ongoing Sunburn music festival in Goa's Candolim-Vagator, with five staff members accused of stealing passes worth 82.5 lakh rupees.

Police have recovered 50 lakh rupees worth of stolen passes from the apprehended individuals.

As per Deputy Superintendent Jivba Dalvi, Sunburn co-organizer Arvind Kumar filed a written complaint against the five staff members at the Candolim police station. The complaint alleged the theft of 600 passes valued at 82.5 lakh rupees.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shivram Chayre, Mahesh Gavas, Manjit Gavas, Yasin Mulla, and Siddhgouda Anninal. All five suspects were subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, police recovered 50 lakh rupees worth of the stolen passes from the accused. Further investigation is ongoing under the guidance of Inspector Prashal Desai.

Meanwhile, the three-day Sunburn festival began yesterday, December 28th, and culminates tomorrow, December 30th. Notably, on the opening day, police intervened due to noise pollution violations, temporarily shutting down music on one stage. Deputy Superintendent Dalvi led the action, explaining it was due to exceeding the stipulated decibel limit of 65-75 dB. The music on the affected stage is expected to resume today within permissible noise levels.