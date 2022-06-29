83-yr-old woman leaps to death from 13th floor of Ghaziabad building

Ghaziabad, June 29 An 83-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 13th floor of a residential building here on Wednesday, an official said.

A police official told that the preliminary inquiry revealed that woman Uma Shukla was suffering from depression which possibly prompted her to take the extreme step.

"She jumped off the 13th floor from the balcony of her daughter's flat in Jaipuria Sunrise Society. She placed a flower pot to climb over and then jumped off," the official said.

He said the body will be sent for post-mortem after panchnama (witness testimony).

"Further probe is underway," the official added.

