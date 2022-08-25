9 killed in as cruiser rams into lorry in K'taka

Tumakuru, (Karnataka) Aug 25 Nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a cruiser they were travelling in hit a lorry early Thursday morning in this district of the state.

According to police, the injured are undergoing treatment at the Tumakuru district hospital where the condition of four is stated to be critical.

The accident took place near Balenahalli Gate near Shira town when the labourers were travelling to Bengaluru for work. When their cruiser tried to overtake a vehicle, it hit a lorry.

Three women, four men and two children died on the spot. Their identities are yet to be ascertained

Details are awaited.

Further investigation is on.

