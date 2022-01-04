There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata Police, as per sources.

The patients include 6 IPS officers as well, added the sources.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

3,768 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. 16 people lost their lives to the disease during the last 24 hours.

There are currently 25,475 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor