926 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Maharashtra today

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : 926 new Covid cases and three Covid deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the state's Covid Media Bulletin said. According to the Bulletin, there are 4,487 active Covid cases in the State.

In Maharashtra, active Covid cases are rising. Across Maharashtra, 423 Covid patients are discharged today. Number of people who recovered from covid in Maharashtra till now is 79, 95,655. recovery rate in the State is 98.12%.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. Test positivity rate in the State is 09.40%. Out of 8,66,87,653 laboratory samples 81,48, 599 samples have been tested positive for Covid untill today in Maharashtra.

In the background of the international scenario of Covid-19, screening for international

passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports have been started from 24th

Dec 2022.All passengers are being thermally scanned & 2 % random samples are taken for Covid

testing. All positive samples are referred for WGS.

