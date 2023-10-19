93 out of 230 sitting MLAs in MP face criminal cases, 52 are from Cong: Report

New Delhi, Oct 19 At least 93 out of 230 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases against them, out of which 52 are from the Congress and 39 from the ruling BJP, a report claimed on Thursday.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch analyzed the criminal, financial and other background details of all 230 sitting MLAs.

The report mentioned, "Out of 230 sitting MLAs analysed, 93 (40 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves out of which 47 (20 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

It also said that one sitting MLA has declared cases related to murder under IPC section 302.

The report also highlighted that six sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder under IPC section 307.

Highlighting the cases against MLAs related to crimes against women, the report said sitting MLAs have declared cases under IPC Section-354.

It also said that 39 (30 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from BJP, 52 (54 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress, the only MLA from BSP and one (33 per cent) out of three Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said that 20 (16 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from the ruling BJP, 25 (26 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress, the lone MLA from BSP and one out of three Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The polling for the 230-member Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor