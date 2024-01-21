96 Schools in Ahmedabad To Get 2cr For Girl Child

The state education department will pay Rs 2.23 crore to 96 schools in Ahmedabad city as grants for girl education. Schools that have selected maintenance grant option are paid Rs 50-Rs 230 per girl student while those schools that have opted for higher fees option by letting go maintenance grant are paid Rs 720-Rs1,300 per girl student.

According to a TOI report, the grants are paid under a scheme implemented from 2017-18 to encourage girl child education in the state.National Girl Child Day is observed annually on January 24th in India and it was introduced by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, to ensure equal opportunities for girls in educational, healthcare, and nutritional domains.