A documentary on Fathima Beevi, India's first female SC judge

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8 A 30 minute documentary on country's first female judge of the Supreme Court Fathima Beevi is all set to be released on Wednesday, here.

In Malayalam titled as 'Neethipathayile Dheera Vanitha (A brave woman on the path of justice)' will be officially released by state Minister for Film and Culture Saji Cherian to coincide with the International Women's Day.

Directed by senior journalist Priya Raveendran, the film has been scripted by R.Parvathy Devi, with the Creative contribution coming from Suja Susan George and popular danseuse Rajasree Warrier is the narrator.

Speaking to , Raveendran said she was enamoured by the achievements of Beevi for a long, right from the time she entered journalism.

"Now I feel elated and happy that I have finally done it with the support of Parvathy and Suja. Beevi achieved all this, probably a first by any lady in the country to have sat in several crucial positions. None should forget that Beevi achieved all this at a time when women of her times were mostly relegated to their homes," said Raveendran.

The now 95-year-old Beevi living a retired life at her home in Pathanamthitta has a number of firsts in her life which includes, the first female judge of the apex court, the first chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, the first Muslim woman Governor (Tamil Nadu).

The film has been produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Incidentally Beevi enrolled herself as an advocate in 1950 and began her career in the lower judiciary in Kerala.

She was appointed the Munsiff in the Kerala Subordinate Judicial Services in May, 1958.

She was promoted as the Subordinate Judge in 1968 and as the Chief Judicial Magistrate in 1972, as District & Sessions Judge in 1974.

She was further appointed the Judicial Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in January, 1980. She was then elevated to the High Court as a Judge on August 4, 1983. She became a permanent Judge of the High Court on May 14, 1984.

She retired as the Judge of the High Court on April 29, 1989, but was further elevated to the Supreme Court as a Judge on October 6, 1989 where she retired on April 29, 1992.

