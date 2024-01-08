A Raja arranges flight tickets to transport body of 3-year-old killed by leopard to Jharkhand

Chennai, Jan 8 DMK leader and Member of Parliament from Nilgiris, A Raja has arranged flight tickets to transport the body of three-year-old Nancy who was killed in an attack by a leopard on January 6 at Pandalur.

In a press statement on Monday, the Nilgiris district administration said the former Union Minister, A Raja, had also made arrangements for flight tickets for the deceased girl’s parents to Jharkhand.

The MP acted after he understood that the body takes more than three days to reach Jharkhand by road.

The child’s body was embalmed at Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital and will be taken to Coimbatore and from there by air to Chennai and then to Ranchi.

The leopard that killed the girl had earlier killed another person besides injuring three persons.

The leopard was tranquilized and captured on January 7.

It may be recalled that the people of Pandalur had conducted a series of protests and had blocked the road leading to a war of words with the forest officials.

