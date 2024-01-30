A Record Number of 10 Lakh 40 Thousand Indians Received US Visas in 2023

Mumbai: In the recent year 2023, embassy and consulate offices across the country have set a new record by granting US visas to 10 lakh 40 thousand Indians. It has also reduced the delay in visa waiting period, the embassy said in a press release.

According to this, there was a huge demand for visas in all categories of US visas last year. In 2023, there were 60 percent more applications for visas than in 2022. With this record number of visas, one Indian visa is included in every 10 visas issued for the US. In the visa issued in the year 2023, 7 lakh people have been granted visas in the B1-B2 category. Visas have been issued to 140,000 students who went to study in the US.

Over the past three years, there has been a steady increase in US visas issued to Indian students. The number of Indian students coming to the US for education is a record compared to the number of students from other countries. In addition, a total of 380,000 visas have been issued to people and families who have gone to the United States for work. Meanwhile, during the COVID period, the visa issuance period was extended due to an inadequate number of employees and other restrictions. This period has now come down from 1,000 days to 250 days.