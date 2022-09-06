A woman defiant with Pena

New Delhi, Sep 6 When the common belief that the musical Pena is supposed to be played only by men hit her, she decided to be a Pena performer. Now Mangka Mayanglambam carries it wherever she performs.

Synonymous with Manipur, it is the oldest musical instrument of the Meitei group of people which is played in folk music, solo, group or as the accompanying instrument for the Manipuri dance and at Lai Haraoba festivals.

Mayanglambam, a Manipuri folk, classical and contemporary singer-performer and Pena player smiles that music entered her life as soon as she started talking. "And I would dance every time listening to the sounds of drums, and when my father, a senior Pena player would bring alive the instrument. In fact, he is my first guru and has been a great inspiration."

The artist, who has performed nationally and internationally extensively and collaborated with several music abroad

