Aadhaar card for new born babies at hospitals soon, check out how UIDAI plans to do it

This is important news regarding Aadhar card. Now UIDAI is preparing new features for its users. UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that UIDAI is planning to make Aadhar card for the babies as soon as they are born. This means that the child's parents no longer have to worry about creating an Aadhaar card.

UIDAI is developing a new plan for this. Hospitals will now be able to register Aadhar cards for newborns. UIDAI will work closely with the birth registrar to launch the scheme and discussions are underway, said Saurabh Garg. In particular, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg gave a number of important information related to Aadhar Card.

He also informed about the future plans of UIDAI. He said that about 2.5 crore children are born every day in India. In such a scenario, UIDAI plans to issue Aadhar card at the same time after taking photos of babies born in the hospital. Meanwhile, biometrics is not currently required for children under 5 years of age, but when they are over 5 years old, biometrics is mandatory.

At the same time, Aadhar cards will soon be issued in regional languages in India, said Saurabh Garg. Meanwhile, in the country, information on Aadhar card is given only in Hindi and English. But soon the cardholder's name and other information on Aadhar card will appear in all regional languages like Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya, Marathi.