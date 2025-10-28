Aadhaar Card New Rules: These 3 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1

Aadhaar Card New Rules: If you want to update information on your Adhaar Card then now you will not have to go to enrollment center as you can do this by sitting at home. This facility has been introduced to make Aadhaar easier and safer. Along with this, linking Aadhaar with PAN card has also become mandatory now. If you do not do this, your PAN card may become inactive. The primary update allows you to conveniently update your Aadhaar information online from home, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar center. The provided information, such as name or address, will be automatically verified against government documents like PAN, passport, driving license, or ration card, ensuring a fast, easy, and secure process. This change is applicable from November 1,2025.

Fees for update

Earlier, to update you Adhaar Card Information, you had to visit center, stand in a long quee, but this work has become easier as you can do it online. Changing personal details online will cost you Rs 75. Fee for updating Aadhaar at Aadhaar centers has also changed. It will cost Rs 75 to change name, address or mobile number. If you want to update fingerprints, eye scanning or photo, you will have to pay Rs 125. Updating biometrics is free for children aged 5 to 7 years and 15 to 17 years. The facility of updating documents online is free till June 14, 2026, but it will cost Rs 75 at the center. The fee for printing Aadhaar card is Rs 40. If you want to enroll at home, it will cost Rs 700 for the first person and Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address.

Mandatory linking of Aadhaar-PAN

Linking your Adhaar card with pan card is now mandatory. Every PAN holder will have to link their PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. If you do not do this, your PAN card will become inactive from January 1, 2026, which means you will not be able to use it. Those applying for a new PAN card will also have to undergo Aadhaar verification. Apart from this, the KYC process has also been simplified for banks and other financial institutions. Now Aadhaar OTP, video KYC or face-to-face verification will be used for KYC. All this is paperless and fast.

These changes will benefit Aadhaar holders a lot. The facility of updating from home will save time. But remember, if your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar, then there may be problems later. So get your Aadhaar and PAN linked soon. Use online facilities and keep the necessary documents ready. UIDAI has taken this step for your convenience and security.