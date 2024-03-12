Aadhar Card Free Update: Deadline Extended Till June 14; Know Online and Offline Procedures

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for the free online document upload facility until June 14, 2024. This extension comes as part of UIDAI's ongoing efforts to encourage Aadhaar holders to keep their documents updated, ensuring accurate demographic details. The free service is exclusively available on the #myAadhaar portal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI posted, "#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar."

Originally, UIDAI had set March 14, 2024, as the deadline for the complimentary updation of Aadhaar Card documents. With this recent extension, individuals now have until June 14, 2024, to update their documents for free on the mAadhaar portal. Notably, this extension marks the second one provided by UIDAI, following the initial deadline of December 15, 2023.

To facilitate the process, UIDAI previously shared a simplified list of acceptable supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment/update on August 1, 2023. Interested individuals can access the PDF on the UIDAI website to review the list of acceptable documents.

Quick Steps To Update Aadhaar Details Online

Visit the official Aadhaar portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in using the One-Time Password (OTP). Review your current documents. If correct, click on the 'I verify that the above details are correct' option. If incorrect, proceed to the next steps. Choose the identity document from the drop-down list. Upload the selected document in a format of PNG, JPEG, or PDF, with a file size of less than 2 MB. Select the address document from the drop-down list. Upload the address document in a format of PNG, JPEG, or PDF, with a file size of less than 2 MB. Click on 'Submit' to confirm your documents.

How To Update Offline

Visit the NRSC website at https://bhuvan-app3.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/. Click on "Centres Nearby" and enter location details to locate the nearest enrolment facility using pin codes as well. Visit the designated enrolment facility and seek assistance from designated officers. Once the update is done, cardholders can download their latest e-Aadhaar using the 28-digit enrolment number or Aadhaar number from the UIDAI website.

