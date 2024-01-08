mAadhaar app: Know UIDAI's New App for quick and easy access of your Aadhaar Card

The mAadhar application is developed by the Unique Identification Authority Of India(UIDAI) to help people carry Aadhaar in their wallet anywhere across the country. It is also mandatory proof at airports and railway stations. This app helps an Aadhaar cardholder to have access at any time. It is available on both android and IOS phones.

As per UIDAI, this can be done only by individuals who have linked their Aadhaar to a registered mobile number. While a profile can be registered on an mAadhaar app installed on any smartphone, the OTP (one time password) for this will be sent only on the registered phone number.

How to create profile on mAadhaar app?

Open the app on any Android or iOS device and select ‘Register Aadhaar’ at the top.

Generate a 4-digit PIN/password to access the profile.

Input your Aadhaar number, as well as the Captcha code; you will now receive the OTP.

Enter the OTP and press ‘Submit.’

Upon successful completion, the profile will get registered (the ‘Registered’ tab will display the name associated with the Aadhaar).

Finally, navigate to ‘My Aadhaar’ in the bottom menu and enter the PIN/password to access the dashboard.

Benefits of mAadhaar App:

You can update the address without a document proof process.

The app can hold Aadhaar of family members using the same mobile phone.

The eKYC or QR code can be shared paperless with the service provider.

Aadhar SMS service can be used in offline mode.

Through this app, you can book an appointment to visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra

A time-based one-time password (TOTP) is used instead of an SMS-based OTP.

You can lock and unlock your UID, Aadhaar number, or biometrics anytime.

You can verify your email id, retrieve their UID/EID.