Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: UIDAI Extends Deadline for Free Aadhaar Update; Check New Date and Step-by-Step Guide Here

Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar updates to December 14, 2024. Individuals who haven’t updated their Aadhaar details in the last 10 years are advised to do so before the deadline. This includes updating information such as name, address, and date of birth.

After December 14, a fee will be charged for updating Aadhaar information.

Previously, the deadline for free online Aadhaar updates was June 14, 2024, which was later extended to September 14, 2024.

Why Update Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number based on an individual’s biometric and demographic information. If your Aadhaar was issued more than 10 years ago and hasn’t been updated, you’re advised to re-submit proof of identity and address to ensure the information remains accurate and secure.

How to Update Aadhaar Online?

Visit the UIDAI official website: www.uidai.gov.in. Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ and then select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’. Go to ‘Update Aadhaar Details (Online)’ and click on ‘Document Update’. Enter your UID number, captcha code, and click on ‘Send OTP’. Log in after entering the OTP. Select the information you want to update and enter the correct details. Upload scanned copies of the required documents and click ‘Submit’.

You will receive an update request number (URN) through which you can track the update status. There is no fee for the online process, but biometric information (e.g., iris, fingerprints) cannot be updated online.

How to Update Aadhaar Offline?

Download the Aadhaar enrollment form from the UIDAI website. Fill out the form and submit it along with the required documents to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center. Your biometric information will be captured there, and you will be given a URN. A fee is charged for offline Aadhaar updates.

Note: To ensure accuracy, please verify all details before submitting the update request.