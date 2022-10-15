Aadhaar enrollment for newborns in all states soon

Aadhaar enrollment for newborns along with birth certificates is expected to be available in all states in the next few months, expanding beyond 16 states currently offering the facility.

At present, 16 states have Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration. The process began more than one year ago, with various states getting added over time.

For children up to 5 years, no biometrics is captured. Their UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. Hence, biometric update is required (ten fingers, iris and facial photograph) once the child turns 5 and 15.

More than 1,000 state and central government schemes today leverage Aadhaar for identification and authentication of beneficiaries, transfer of benefits, and ensuring de-duplication. Of these, nearly 650 schemes are of state governments and 315 central government-run schemes all of which use Aadhaar ecosystem and its biometric authentication.

According to the report of PTI, The sources said the aims is now to ensure that at the time of birth along with the birth certificate, Aadhaar is issued. UIDAI is working with the Registrar General of India regarding the same. The process requires computerised system of birth registration, and such states that had full computerisation have been onboarded.