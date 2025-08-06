Aadhaar Photo Update: Still Have a Childhood Picture on Your Card? Here’s How to Change It

Many Aadhaar cardholders continue to carry their childhood photo on one of the country’s most important identification documents. If you’re one of them and feel uncomfortable presenting your Aadhaar due to an outdated photo, there’s no need to worry. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a simple and straightforward process that allows users to update their photograph easily. Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number issued by UIDAI, is essential for accessing both government and private services. Whether it's for applying to welfare schemes, opening bank accounts, or verifying identity for travel or mobile SIM cards, an accurate Aadhaar card is a must. Even a minor error can lead to unnecessary complications. While many users ensure their name, address, phone number, and other details are correct, the outdated photograph often becomes a cause for concern.

To address this, UIDAI allows Aadhaar cardholders to update their photo through a designated process. However, unlike other demographic details that can be modified online, photo and biometric updates must be done offline at authorized Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

Here’s How You Can Update Your Aadhaar Photo:

Visit UIDAI’s official website: uidai.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section and click on ‘Enrolment & Update Forms’. Download and print the Aadhaar update form. Fill in the required details and submit the form at your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. At the center, your details will be verified, and a new photograph and iris scan will be taken. A nominal fee of Rs 100 (including GST) will be charged for the update. Upon completion, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number), which can be used to track the update status on the UIDAI website.

The updated Aadhaar card, reflecting the new photograph, will be sent to your registered address within 30 to 90 days. During this period, users can monitor their update status online using the URN printed on their acknowledgment slip.

This photo update initiative is expected to benefit millions of Aadhaar users who obtained their cards in early childhood and now require a current and identifiable image for official use.