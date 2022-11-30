Aaftab Poonawala confesses to killing Shraddha Walkar, and disposing her body in jungle during polygraph test

Aftab Poonawala, has confessed that he murdered Shraddha and also disposed of parts of her body at Mehrauli Forest. He has also confessed to being in a relationship with several other girls. Aaftab's polygraph test was over on Tuesday as he had the last session of it at the Forensic Science Laboratory. On Monday, the police van carrying him came under attack.Aaftab during interrogation revealed several gory details of how he strangled Shraddha during an argument and then chopped her body in 35 pieces to dispose them of one by one without raising suspicion.

The day after murdering Shraddha, Aaftab bought a freezer to store the body parts.According to a Free Press Journal report, Aaftab Poonawala started destroying evidence pertaining to the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after he received a call from the Manikpur police station seeking the whereabouts of the Vasai girl who was reported missing by her father Vikas Walkar in October. Vikas was alerted by her friend Laxman Nadar who had not heard from Shraddha for more than three months.Aaftab disposed of Shraddha’s mobile phone after the Manikpur police called him for questioning following her father’s complaint, sources said. He threw her phone in Bhayandar creek when he came to Vasai after being summoned by the police, sources said. He had also thrown away her sim card so that her last location could not be pinned. The police have still not been able to recover the phone.The investigation has traced the beginning of the trouble in their relationship to Maharashtra where they used to stay together before shifting to Delhi. People close to Shraddha were aware that Aaftab used to beat her up.Shraddha also suspected Aaftab of cheating on her.

